Chelsea transfer news: Euro giants Real Madrid slap £42M price tag on head of Blues target

Chelsea have been dealt some importance news regarding Mateo Kovacic, after Real Madrid named their price for the Croatian international.

Kovacic is on loan at Chelsea until the end of the season, however it looks like the former Inter Milan man could remain at Stamford Bridge beyond this summer if reports are to be believed.

Despite failing to find the net for Maurizio Sarri’s side so far, Kovacic has still been a good signing for the Blues, and we’re sure there are a fair number of Chelsea fans who would be keen to see the club sign the player on a permanent basis following the end of his loan spell.

And it looks like Chelsea have found out how much it’s going to cost them to make Kovacic’s move to the club permanent if this report from El Confidencial is to be believed.

According to the Spanish news outlet, Real want around £42M (€50M) if they are to let Kovacic leave the club on a permanent basis, a total that seems quite cheap given the qualities and ability the player has at his disposal.

AS had previously noted that Kovacic is on Chelsea’s transfer list, with the west London club keen to keep the player beyond the end of his loan spell.

Signing Kovacic on a permanent basis seems like a move Chelsea should go through with, as they’d be securing a player who’s more than capable of putting in consistent performances for the Blues, something he’s already proven he’s capable of doing given his displays for the club thus far.