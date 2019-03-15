Amid reports that Cristiano Ronaldo could face a Champions League ban, Atletico Madrid are said to be pushing for UEFA to take action.

As noted by The Sun, this is relating to the Portuguese superstar’s celebration in the 3-0 win over Atleti in Turin in the second leg of their last-16 Champions League tie.

Ronaldo was essentially copying the gesture that Diego Simeone had made in the first meeting, for which the Argentine tactician received a fine but no touchline suspension.

Emotions evidently got the better of Ronaldo with his hat-trick sending Juventus through to the quarter-finals, where they will face Ajax after Friday’s draw was made.

Nevertheless, as reported by Calciomercato, Atletico plan to report the incident to UEFA as an improper gesture to their fans inside the stadium, while it’s added that the Spanish press are also pushing for something to be done given UEFA have not yet opened up a case into the matter.

Time will tell if any further action is taken, but the important point here is that the argument for Ronaldo to face disciplinary action centres around the allegation that he gestured towards the opposition fans whereas Simeone did it towards someone in the Atleti stands.

It would certainly take the gloss off what was a thrilling comeback from the reigning Serie A champions, and they will be dealt a major blow if Ronaldo is forced to sit out any games moving forward given his pedigree and history in this competition.

Based on the report above though, it seems Atleti and those in Spain are intent on ensuring that this isn’t the last we hear about that controversial celebration.