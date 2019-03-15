€50M Real Madrid superstar ‘willing to do EVERYTHING’ to seal Manchester City transfer switch

Man City have been handed a big boost in their pursuit of Real Madrid ace Toni Kroos, after it was noted that the German international is willing to do all he can in order to seal a move to the Etihad.

Kroos has been one of the best midfielders on the planet for a number of years now, with the German proving to be a key part of Real’s side since his arrival at the club a few seasons back.

However, it looks like Kroos’ time in the Spanish capital could be coming to end in the near future, especially if this report from Don Balon is anything to go off.

As per the report, Kroos has already decided that this season will be his last with the Spanish giants, with it also being noted that the 29-year-old is ‘willing to do everything’ in order to seal a move to Man City.

It’s also reported that Man City are only willing to pay up to €50M for Kroos’ signature, a number that Man City may want to think about increasing given just how good Kroos actually is.

The German international is one Real’s most important stars, with the former Bayern Munich man playing a pivotal part in Real winning three consecutive Champions League titles.

City are going to have to think about adding to their midfield in the near future, especially when you consider the fact that Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin De Bruyne are both injury prone, as well as the fact that David Silva is fast approaching the twilight years of his career.