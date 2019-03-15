Tottenham are being tipped to be active this summer, with up to five names being paired with a move to north London to bolster Mauricio Pochettino’s squad.

Despite their recent struggles which have seen them win just one of their last five games in the Premier League, Spurs will hope that they can hold on to a top-four finish again this season.

Coupled with their run to the quarter-finals of the Champions League, Pochettino continues to over-perform with the squad currently at his disposal, with reinforcements lacking for some time now.

However, according to the Daily Mail, it’s suggested that the Argentine tactician could finally be given some backing from the club to strengthen his squad, and five names have been linked with a summer move.

As per the report, Jack Grealish, Carlos Soler, Jarrod Bowen, Wilfried Zaha and Aleksandar Mitrovic are all being considered as potential targets, but it’s not all good news for Tottenham fans, as it’s also suggested that it could come at a price.

Doubts are raised over their ability to keep Christian Eriksen and Toby Alderweireld at the club, and given how important that duo have been for Pochettino in recent years, it has to be said that if both were to move on, regardless of any new signings, that would be a major blow for Tottenham.

Nevertheless, if Pochettino can bring in the right players to suit his ideas and ones he believes in who can take Tottenham to the next level, then that must be seen as a positive.

As reported by The Guardian though, Alderweireld has been paired with a £25m move to Manchester United this summer, while Sky Sports note that Real Madrid could swoop for Eriksen.

Having continued to struggle to kick on and challenge for major honours to this point, it surely can’t have helped Spurs in their bid to keep such key players, which in turn could be forcing them into action this summer to try and fill the voids that they will leave behind.