Man Utd injury news: Solskjaer provides update on key quartet ahead of Wolves clash

Interim Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been discussing his injury concerns ahead of their FA Cup tie with Wolves this weekend.

The Red Devils face their Premier League rivals at the quarter-final stage on Saturday night, hoping to take another step towards winning silverware this season.

With the race for the Premier League top four still on as well as their Champions League commitments, Solskjaer could certainly do with a full strength squad at his disposal at such a crucial time in the campaign, but he has conceded that he still has doubts ahead of Saturday’s outing.

As noted in freelance injury analyst Ben Dinnery’s tweet below, Ander Herrera and Jesse Lingard face a late fitness test on Friday, while neither Romelu Lukaku nor Mason Greenwood sound as though they will feature as they’re struggling with a foot injury and illness respectively.

However, there is some good news as Phil Jones is in line to return, although Solskjaer will be presented with another selection headache as Ashley Young is ruled out through suspension.

In turn, it remains to be seen who is available this weekend, with the Manchester Evening News also noting that Anthony Martial is back while Alexis Sanchez is still a few weeks away from getting back into contention.

With that in mind, the international break arguably comes at a good time for United to allow their injured stars more time to recovery and avoid missing games, while the rest of the group will get an opportunity to regroup and recharge their batteries after such an impressive resurgence in recent months.