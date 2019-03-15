Manchester United put on RED ALERT as £60M Barcelona man FAVOURS Red Devils transfer switch

Man United have been put on red alert regarding Barcelona and France star Samuel Umtiti, after it was reported that the player is favouring a move to either Old Trafford or Man City.

Umtiti has managed to establish himself as one of the best defenders in Europe in the past couple years, with the former Lyon’s man performances for Barca being nothing short of consistently good.

United have suffered with some defensive issues over the past few seasons, and signing Umtiti is something that could fix the club’s issues at the back once and for all.

As per the Mirror, United are on red alert after CalcioMercato reported that Umtiti is favouring a move to Man United, or their fierce rivals Man City.

The Mirror’s report also notes that Umtiti would cost around £60M, a bargain for a player who’s one of the best in the world on his position.

The French international has been one of Barcelona’s best players since he joined the club from Lyon back in the summer of 2016, thus it’s no surprise to see him being linked with a move to United.

Umtiti’s composure when in possession and general all-round defensive ability would make him a great signing for any club in the world to make, especially one that has a defence like United’s.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s currently has Chris Smalling, Marcos Rojo, Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof and Phil Jones to choose from at centre back, all players that are worse than Umtiti.

If United are keen on adding to their defensive options, signing Umtiti should be a no-brainer for Solskjaer and Co.