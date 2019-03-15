Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opens door to Paul Scholes at Man Utd after Oldham exit

Interim Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has seemingly opened the door for Paul Scholes to take on a role at Old Trafford after his exit from Oldham Athletic.

As noted by BBC Sport, the United legend lasted just eight weeks in his first management role, winning just one of his seven league games in charge.

SEE MORE: ‘Solskjaer has good form at Nou Camp’ – These Man Utd fans react to facing Barcelona in Champions League

As he explained his reasons for stepping down, it appeared as though he was suggesting that he wasn’t given the backing of the hierarchy that he had been promised, and so he has opted to leave and cut short a disappointing first foray into coaching.

While a return to BT Sport to continue his punditry work is arguably the most likely option for him now, Solskjaer has seemingly informed him that he could head back to Old Trafford and take up a role if he wishes to.

“He’s invited here if he wants to come and have a little chat about it,” Solskjær said, as quoted by The Guardian. “We’ve texted. It didn’t work out – that’s just management.”

Man Utd have enjoyed an impressive resurgence under the Norwegian tactician since he was appointed in December to replace Jose Mourinho, as he has successfully brought back the culture and style of play seen under Sir Alex Ferguson for the most part with his own obvious tweaks.

In turn, bringing back another club legend could help to inspire those in the current squad, but it remains to be seen what the role is and whether or not it’s the right fit for what Scholes wants to do with his career moving forward.

Given his inexperience as a manager, being part of the new-look managerial set-up at United could be beneficial for him, but time will tell if it’s something that Scholes wants to now distance himself from after an underwhelming start with his short-lived stint at Oldham.