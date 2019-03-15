Revealed: BIZARRE way Paul Scholes resigned as Oldham manager just weeks after taking charge

Paul Scholes has resigned as Oldham Athletic boss only a matter of weeks after taking the job, but it has been suggested he did so rather informally.

As noted in Simon Stone’s tweets below, Scholes has explained his decision and hinted at the possibility that he didn’t get the backing and support that he had anticipated from the hierarchy.

However, they surely won’t have appreciated the way in which he informed them of his decision to leave having only been appointed on February 11, as Sky Sports claim that he did so via WhatsApp on Wednesday, much to the surprise of those involved.

Whether that is an indication of how badly things broke down between the two parties so quickly is unclear, or it could simply be that Scholes preferred to avoid any confrontation or awkward exit and wished to inform them of his decision immediately.

Nevertheless, it’s a disappointing first foray into management for the Manchester United legend, as it remains to be seen whether or not he now returns to punditry work or looks for another job where he feels as though he’ll get the support that he needs.

Paul Scholes 1/3 “It’s is with great regret I have decided to leave the club with immediate effect. I hoped to at the very least, see out my initial term of 18 months as the manager. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) March 14, 2019

Paul Scholes 2/3: “The fans, players, my friends + family all knew how proud + excited I was to take this role. In short period since I took on role it unfortunately became clear I would not be able to operate as I intended and was led to believe prior to taking on the role.” — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) March 14, 2019