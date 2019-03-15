‘Solskjaer has good form at Nou Camp’ – These Man Utd fans react to facing Barcelona in Champions League

Man Utd will face Barcelona in the Champions League quarter-finals, and there is undoubtedly mixed feelings among their fans.

The draw was made on Friday and it pits the Red Devils against the reigning La Liga champions who saw off Lyon in the last round.

SEE MORE: Champions League quarter-final draw: All-English tie while Man Utd face Barcelona

Meanwhile, United launched a thrilling comeback against Paris Saint-Germain to advance, and they’ll be hoping to take inspiration from that into this one too.

However, they will of course have to find a way to silence Lionel Messi as well as the other world-class stars around the Argentine icon in order to progress to the last four.

The 31-year-old has been in stunning form again this year, scoring 36 goals and providing 21 assists in 36 appearances in all competitions.

With that in mind, Barcelona will likely start the tie as favourites, but ultimately as this competition this year has shown us, anything can happen given the sensational comebacks we’ve seen.

Further, the pressure will be on the Catalan giants after their disappointment last year having been knocked out by Roma at this stage of the competition, and so they will be desperate to advance.

United have been resurgent under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but this will undoubtedly be his biggest challenge yet. Nevertheless, there were some confident fans reacting to the news on Twitter, as seen below, with many remembering that the Norwegian tactician has some rather fond memories of playing at the Nou Camp…

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has good form at the Nou Camp. pic.twitter.com/Rb9e3m73u2 — Sam Homewood (@SamHomewood) March 15, 2019

Ole returning to the Nou Camp. — Ryan. ? (@Vintage_Utd) March 15, 2019

Dear @ChampionsLeague,

Thanks for the memories but it’s time to say goodbye… — Himansh (@GunnarMindset) March 15, 2019

Got to beat the best to be able to win it, bring it on ?? — Evan (@Evnos107) March 15, 2019

LUKE SHAW POCKETING MESSI? YES PLEASE — ??? (@amypustelnik) March 15, 2019

Messi goes missing in the Quarters, nothing to worry about — LingardTheMagician (@LH44JL14) March 15, 2019

Roll on matchday! I was confident that we would progress no matter who we were drawn against, that certainly hasn’t changed ? #MUFC Ole’s at the wheel! — Luke Davies (@_Davies14) March 15, 2019

We’re out but Ole still on the wheel — Gaeist_II (@Gaeist_) March 15, 2019

COME ON UNITED !!! ?? #MUFC — Marco Red Devil ?? (@MarcoRedDevil) March 15, 2019

My mother didn’t raise me all these years just to watch Smalling defend against Messi. ??? — Ronya (@SirAlexIsFutbol) March 15, 2019

We’re Manchester United Ole’s at the wheel We fear no one! pic.twitter.com/sXkorC5R6C — Totally Man Utd™ (@TotallyMUFC) March 15, 2019

The last two times @ManUtd have won the @ChampionsLeague , @ManUtd have knocked out @FCBarcelona on the way! Lets make it a third! — Liam McLeod (@LiamjMcleod) March 15, 2019