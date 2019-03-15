Arsenal are currently enjoying a strong finish to the season, but reports claim that plans are underway to strengthen the squad this summer.

The Gunners sit in fourth place in the Premier League table with just eight games remaining in the all-important battle to qualify for the Champions League.

Having won four of their last five league games, coupled with advancing to the quarter-finals of the Europa League on Thursday night, Unai Emery’s side are in fine form just at the right time and are getting the results they need.

However, in order to continue to move in the right direction and push on and challenge for major honours moving forward, it’s suggested through various reports that Arsenal are expected to be busy in the summer transfer window.

According to The Mirror, Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney is a target, with the 21-year-old arguably a long-term solution in that department alongside Sead Kolasinac, with Nacho Monreal not getting any younger.

The Scottish international has impressed since making his breakthrough at Celtic, and would arguably be an excellent investment given his defensive and attacking qualities down the left flank.

Meanwhile, Goal.com France report that talks were held with Rennes after the first leg of their last-16 Europa League tie over the potential of signing Ismaila Sarr.

It’s suggested an offer could be made in the coming months for the winger, who has bagged 10 goals and 11 assists in 39 appearances so far this season.

While Emery does boast some quality attacking options, Sarr could arguably offer a different dynamic in the final third and provide him with real width to complement what the Spanish tactician already has.

Elsewhere, there could be a third signing too as The Sun report that Burnley could sell Nick Pope this summer, and that could bring him to the attention of Arsenal.

With Petr Cech set to retire at the end of the season, Emery will need to add quality and depth between the posts to offer competition for Bernd Leno.

In turn, Pope could be a sensible addition, although Burnley are said to want £10m for him, and so it remains to be seen if that’s a fee the Gunners are willing to part with.

Emery seemingly has a lot of great pieces in place already, but he could be set to stamp his mark on the squad further this summer and will hope to address key flaws.