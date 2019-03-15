Who Jose Mourinho wants to see Man Utd get in Champions League draw

Former Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho has been discussing Friday’s Champions League draw, and he’s keen to see the English sides face each other.

The Portuguese tactician left Old Trafford in December, and has since seen interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer lead a resurgent Red Devils into the top four mix in the Premier League as well as the quarter-finals of the FA Cup and Champions League.

Time will tell if he gets the job on a permanent basis to prove that it isn’t merely just a fast start to life on the bench, while the wait also goes on to see where Mourinho goes next as he continues to enjoy punditry work for the time being.

Speaking ahead of Friday’s draw though, he revealed that he would quite like to see the four remaining English sides face each other in the quarter-finals, even hinting that an all-Manchester tie would be “absolutely fantastic matches”.

“I would like English teams to play against each other, without any kind of preference,” he told RT, as quoted by Sky Sports.

“But I would do two matches between English teams, which would mean two teams would be in the semi-finals.

“I think if the draw gives something like Manchester City versus Manchester United, or Tottenham against Liverpool, for example, I think would be absolutely fantastic matches.”

United fans will surely welcome any draw at this stage, as having overcome the odds to see off Paris Saint-Germain with a thrilling comeback in the second leg last week, many are still surprised that they’ve even managed to get this far.

A clash with another Premier League side would undoubtedly add spice to the tie, but the most important thing for all concerned with Barcelona, Juventus, Ajax and Porto also in contention, is making it through to the last four.