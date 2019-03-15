Why Man Utd and Arsenal lost second leg home advantage because of Man City, Chelsea

Man Utd and Arsenal found out their opponents in the Champions League and Europa League quarter-finals respectively on Friday, but they’ve been dealt a blow.

As the draw was made, both United and Arsenal would have hosted Barcelona and Napoli respectively in the second leg of their ties.

However, UEFA have reversed them as they can’t play at home on the same night as Man City and Chelsea, with the regulations stipulating that the side that finished higher in the domestic league table last season gets the advantage instead.

With that in mind, Chelsea will host Slavia Prague for the second leg of their tie at Stamford Bridge, while City will welcome Tottenham to the Etihad for their clash.

“Manchester City and Manchester United will not be able to play at home on the same night, nor on consecutive nights, following a decision made by the relevant local authorities,” a UEFA statement read.

That traditionally and perhaps more psychologically makes a big difference, but the teams in question will hope to have enough quality to emerge as the better side over two legs regardless.