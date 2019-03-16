Barcelona handed golden chance to seal €100M transfer of talented attacker

Barcelona have been handed a great chance to sign Argentina and Juventus forward Paulo Dybala, after the player’s agent offered his client to the Spanish giants.

Dybala has struggled dearly for the Old Lady so far this season, with the former Palermo man only managing to bag himself a total of nine goals and six assists in 34 games, a record that’s poor for a player of Dybala’s quality.

And it seems like the Argentine could be about to end his stint with the Italian giants, especially if this report from Don Balon is anything to go off.

As per the report, Dybala is desperate to seal a move away from Turin, with it also being noted that the forward’s agent has offered his client’s services to Barcelona.

Don Balon’s report also reveals that Dybala’s price tag currently sits at around €100M, a fair amount for a player of his ability.

Despite being in poor form this term, it’s no denying the fact that Dybala is one of the most talented attackers in world football, and we’re sure every Barca fan would love to see the Juve star end up moving to the Camp Nou.

Dybala showed what he was all about last year, as the 25-year-old scored 26 and assisted seven in all competitions for Juve, a great return for a player who was often used as an attacking midfielder behind Gonzalo Higuain.

Dybala could easily prove to be the player Barca need to finally replace Neymar, it just remains to be seen whether the club go through with the opportunity given to them and sign Dybala from Juventus in the near future…