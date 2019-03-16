Barcelona want €75M from former Blaugrana superstar for breaching his contract

Since leaving Barcelona for French giants PSG in the summer of 2017, life hasn’t exactly gone to plan for Brazilian sensation Neymar.

Despite great domestic success with Thomas Tuchel’s side, Neymar and Co have failed to deliver in the Champions League thus far, getting knocked out by Real Madrid and Man United last year and this year respectively.

Not only this, but the limelight seems to have been stolen off of Neymar by teammate Kylian Mbappe, who has been setting the world alight recently for both PSG and France.

And it seems like life could just get a little worse for Neymar if this report from Don Balon is anything to go off.

As per the report, Barcelona are reportedly after €75M from Neymar for a ‘breach of contact’, with it also being noted that Neymar was after a total of €44M for a loyalty bonus that was in his deal with the Blaugrana.

Barca getting €75M from Neymar would be great from the club’s point of view, as that money could be used to bring in more players in the future and bolster their squad even further.

Barcelona have somewhat failed to replace Neymar despite signing both Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele, and the Spanish giants receiving €75M from Neymar, should it happen, will give the club a big financial boost for the short term.

However, given that €75M is a high fee in itself, we just can’t see Neymar coughing up an amount that’s anything close to that anytime soon…