Chelsea star sends not-so-subtle message to Maurizio Sarri over current role

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has insisted that there is “no chance” that he merely accepts a bit-part role at the club moving forward.

Whether it was Alvaro Morata or now Gonzalo Higuain, the 32-year-old has found himself as a second option under Maurizio Sarri this season.

Despite that, he’s still managed to score 10 goals and provide seven assists in 33 appearances, although nine of those goals have come in the Europa League as he has been a regular starter in that competition.

The same can’t be said of his involvement in the Premier League though, as Giroud hasn’t started a league outing since the end of December.

That will undoubtedly be a source of real frustration for him, and he has reiterated that he will not settle for a bit-part role and wants to be more involved.

“No chance. I’m a competitor and I want to play every single game and to be happy on the pitch,” he is quoted as saying by The Guardian.

“I am not picking the team, the manager makes some choices. I play in the Europa League and I am happy to help the team to go through the stages step by step. The target is clearly to win it. The Premier League is another thing. I’m 32 but I’m still young. I feel very well physically.

“I still feel as fresh as when I was in my 20s and I have the motivation to carry on. I know how much I will miss football after my career. I want more and more. I think I have a few nice years in front of me. I don’t know how many but my body will tell me.”

Time will tell if he is rewarded with more minutes in the Premier League in the closing stages of the campaign, although given Sarri’s previous stint with Higuain at Napoli, it’s no surprise that the Argentine has become first choice.

The 31-year-old has scored three goals in six league games so far, but with Chelsea still chasing a top-four finish as well as European glory, it remains to be seen if Giroud is rewarded with a bigger role if he continues to score so frequently.