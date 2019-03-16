Done deal: Man Utd starlet labelled ‘next Carrick’ by Solskjaer pens new long-term contract

Man Utd have secured the long-term future of promising youngster James Garner, who has been tipped to make a big impact by interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The 18-year-old only made his senior debut in the win at Crystal Palace last month, but has also been included in the squad on several occasions having made a breakthrough this season.

SEE MORE: Manchester United put on RED ALERT as £60M Barcelona man FAVOURS Red Devils transfer switch

As noted in United’s tweet below, the teenager has now penned a long-term deal which will keep him at Old Trafford until 2022, and he will undoubtedly now hope to repay the faith shown in him by the club by continuing to develop and improve and to establish himself as a key figure in the side in the years ahead.

Solskjaer seemingly has no doubt that he’s capable of doing so, as he even compared the youngster to Michael Carrick last month given the similarities he sees between the pair in terms of their style of play and what they bring to the team in midfield.

“I believe he’s got the chance to have a great future,” he said previously, as noted by Sky Sports. “He knows we believe in him, we’ve got great faith in him as the next Michael Carrick.

“I know he’s young and I know it’s not fair on kids to compare to great players like Michael was, but he’s the same mould, he plays simple passes, plays through the lines.”

Time will tell if Garner is capable of getting anywhere near the success that Carrick enjoyed during his playing days at Man Utd, but that’s high praise indeed and it should give him the confidence needed to flourish at Old Trafford in the years to come.

For now though, he has seemingly done enough to convince United to have long-term faith in him, but now he’ll have to show that he’s worthy of the investment on the pitch when he gets a chance to impress.

Recent injury troubles have helped him get into contention, but time will tell if Solskjaer is willing to give him more minutes with so much on the line in the coming months in terms of the battle for a top-four finish in the Premier League as well as their FA Cup and Champions League aspirations.