€40m+ star emerges as Barcelona top target to bolster Valverde’s attacking options

Barcelona transfer target Luka Jovic has reportedly moved up the shortlist and is now considered a top target for the Catalan giants this summer.

The 21-year-old is having an impressive season on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt, scoring 22 goals and providing seven assists in 35 appearances in all competitions.

SEE MORE: €30M Barcelona man set to spark transfer battle between Napoli and AC Milan

From his clinical finishing to his ability to create for others, it appears as though he ticks the right boxes for Barcelona, who will need to add quality depth and a long-term option to replace Luis Suarez.

According to Marca, they now see Jovic as one of the ideal signings to do that, as it’s claimed that he has moved up their list of priorities in terms of transfer targets this summer, although it’s noted that he could cost them between €40m and €50m.

That’s a significant investment in a player who hasn’t proven he can deliver on a consistent basis at the highest level yet, as this is the first season in which he is emerging as a serious talent.

With that in mind, it’s still a gamble to splash out on Jovic despite the impressive nature of his form this season, as he will of course have to prove himself capable of adapting and flourishing as part of Barcelona’s distinct style of play.

Nevertheless, the reigning La Liga champions will undoubtedly do their research and due diligence before making a decision on signing a new striker, as Marca add that they scouted Jovic in midweek and picked a good time to watch him as he scored the winner against Inter in the Europa League.

Time will tell if he arrives at the Nou Camp this summer, but given Suarez will be 33 next year and there is simply no depth available behind him for a European giant that is challenging for major honours year in and year out, Barcelona have to address it and Jovic could be the solution.