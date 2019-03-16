Influential Chelsea ace eyed by Real Madrid, Juventus given €100m valuation

Real Madrid and Juventus reportedly remain interested in Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante, but it’s suggested that it could take up to €100m to prise him away from Stamford Bridge.

The 27-year-old remains a fundamental figure for the Blues, having already made 42 appearances so far this season while contributing four goals and four assists.

However, given his positional change under Maurizio Sarri this season in a more advanced role, question marks have been raised over whether or not the Italian tactician is getting the best out of the World Cup winner and whether or not it could force him to consider his options if he isn’t happy with his new role.

According to Tuttosport, Juventus and Real Madrid could look to take advantage of the situation if Kante is considering an exit this summer, with suggestions that Zinedine Zidane wants him at the Bernabeu while Juve have opened up talks with intermediaries to sign the French international.

Further, it’s claimed that a summer exit could be possible, although it’s added Kante could cost up to €100m and so it remains to be seen whether or not the interested parties touted above have the budget to make such a marquee signing.

What could complicate matters further though is Chelsea’s transfer ban, as noted by BBC Sport, as if the Premier League giants aren’t able to sign players in the next two transfer windows, they will surely look to avoid any exits too.

Losing key players without the ability to sign quality replacements will leave Chelsea in all sorts of trouble in terms of their hopes of competing with their rivals at the top level next season, and so that could scupper any potential hopes that either Real Madrid or Juventus have of signing Kante this summer.