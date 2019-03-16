Liverpool face competition from Real Madrid in race for star whose transfer could cost just £21.6M

Liverpool are set to face competition from Real Madrid in the race to sign Germany and Bayer Leverkusen winger Julian Brandt, a player who could be available for just £21.6m should the Bundesliga side fail to qualify for the Champions League this year.

This is according to the Sun, who note that Brandt will be available for just £21.6M in the summer should Bayer finish outside the top four this season due to a clause in his contract.

The Sun’s report also states that Brandt is a target for Jurgen Klopp’s side, with AS noting that Real Madrid are also keen on signing the German.

Brandt has been in good form for Bayer this year, scoring seven and assisting 13 in all competitions for Leverkusen.

The 22-year-old is one of the most exciting prospects that the Bundesliga has to offer, and it’s no surprise to hear that both Liverpool and Real Madrid are keen on securing the winger’s signature.

Liverpool don’t exactly have many wingers to choose from in their squad, with the Reds only being able to boast having Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Xherdan Shaqiri as players who are capable of doing a job out wide.

Real are also in need of one or two wingers, as stars like Gareth Bale, Marco Asensio and Isco have been more than underwhelming for Los Blancos this year.

Might be worth keeping an eye on this one folks, as it looks like it could get interesting, especially if Bayer miss out on Champions League qualification this year…