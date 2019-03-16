Liverpool team news: Concern as influential star misses training ahead of Fulham

Liverpool could reportedly be without Sadio Mane against Fulham on Sunday after he missed training on Friday with a potential knock.

The 26-year-old has been in fine form this season, scoring 19 goals and providing three assists in 37 appearances to lead Liverpool’s pursuit of the Premier League title and Champions League.

He’s been particularly key in recent weeks having scored six goals in his last four games across all competitions, and so the last thing that the Merseyside giants or Jurgen Klopp need is for him to be sidelined while he’s in such good form.

Unfortunately for them, The Mirror suggests that could be the case on Sunday for the trip to Fulham as Mane missed the training session on Friday and has in turn emerged as a possible doubt.

Importantly, it’s specifically added in the report that it’s unclear as to whether or not Mane has an injury problem, and so perhaps it could have been a decision made by Klopp to rest his star man and allow him to recharge his batteries ahead of Sunday’s outing.

However, that won’t be known for certain until the starting line-up and substitutes are named at Craven Cottage, and so there will be an anxious wait for Liverpool fans to know whether or not they’ll have Mane available for selection.

A win for Liverpool would move them back to the top of the Premier League table, with title rivals Manchester City in FA Cup action this weekend.

In turn, in order to pile the pressure on them to respond and to put themselves back in pole position for the title, the meeting with Fulham is crucial and so they’ll be desperate to have Mane in contention.