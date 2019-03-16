Man United confirmed XI vs Wolves: Martial and Pogba start as Lukaku left out for key FA Cup clash

Man United have put out a full-strength side to take on Wolves tonight, as they look to make it through to the semi finals of the FA Cup.

United take on Nuno Esperito Santo’s side today at Molineux, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men look to keep up their tremendous form under the Norwegian.

It looks like United are taking the FA Cup very seriously this season, especially if their team to take on Wolves this evening to anything to go off.

United have named a near-enough full-strength line-up to take on Wolves today, with the likes of Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard all handed starts by Solskjaer.

It seems like a wise move from the Red Devils boss as well, as Wolves have shown that they’re one of the most dangerous sides in England this season, and United are going to need all of their best players in the pitch if they’re to overcome the Midlands side.

United have surprisingly left out Romelu Lukaku for today’s game, a player who’s been in fine form as of late, however given the quality United’s starting XI already has, we doubt this’ll prove to be too much of a mistake from Solskjaer.

You can see United’s full starting XI below. Any surprise inclusions in your opinion? Let us know down below…