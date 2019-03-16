Monchi has seemingly dropped a major hint that he is set to return to Sevilla rather than take up a position at Arsenal.

As noted by Sky Sports, it had been suggested that the La Liga outfit had already started talks over appointing him as their new sporting director.

Arsenal are specifically named in that report as an interested party, but it appears as though the Gunners are becoming a less likely destination for the Spaniard.

As seen in his social media post below, Monchi has seemingly suggested that he is set for a return to Sevilla, with Corriere dello Sport suggesting that he will sign a deal with the club next week.

“The heart doesn’t forget where it left its most beautiful beats,” the image reads, as seen in his Twitter post below.

If that is indeed relating to his return to Sevilla, it could come as a huge disappointment for Arsenal as he has turned down the opportunity to reunite with Unai Emery at the Emirates and begin a new challenge in England.

Monchi has built a reputation for identifying excellent young players throughout his career, signing some top youngsters during spells with Sevilla and most recently Roma.

However, his exit from the Italian giants was officially announced earlier this month, while Arsenal lost their head of recruitment, Sven Mislintat, last month too.

That in turn made a move to the Gunners all the more feasible, but based on the report above and the hint from Monchi himself below, it appears as though he’s set for another stint with Sevilla instead.