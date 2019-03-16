“Should be sold immediately” – These fans want Man United to “get rid” of star following awful performance vs Wolves

Manchester United suffered just their third loss under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this evening, as the Red Devils crashed out the FA Cup following a 2-1 defeat to Wolves.

Goals from Raul Jimenez and Diogo Jota proved to be enough in the end for Wolves, who booked their place in the semi finals of the competition following their win tonight.

It was a dire performance from United, who were lacklustre at best throughout the entire 90 minutes today, something we haven’t had the chance to say all that often since Solskjaer took over as manager back in December.

There aren’t many United players who can come off the pitch today with their head held high, especially Serbain Nemanja Matic, who had an absolute stinker for the away side.

Matic’s play was sluggish and off the pace, and United could’ve really done with a more attacking and mobile player in his position for today’s clash.

Matic’s poor performance was picked up on by a number of United fans, who flocked to Twitter to call for the club to sell the Serbian international.

It’s a bit of a harsh reaction in all fairness, even despite the fact that Matic had an absolute howler of a game tonight…

Matic needs to be sold next summer. Past his prime. — Eduardus Benyamin (@eduardusben18) March 16, 2019

Shaw has been turned inside out by jota..imagine what messi is gonna do to him ? matic should be sold immediately and pogba should not be captain . @ManUtd — MITCHELL ????? (@mitchell_norris) March 16, 2019

Matic needs to be sold or benched — Eleniyan (@Its_mykel) March 16, 2019

Need a new attacker. Can't relay on Rashford he's been awful for too long now. Matic needs to be sold. — Psycho (@brandongMUFC) March 16, 2019

Get rid out of matic quickly, no offense but he was one of the reason MU gameplay was slow. https://t.co/hfJ3m8twQw — Seesman0 (@bassuny99) March 16, 2019

Get rid of this Matic guy — JA (@JayAsika89) March 16, 2019

Martial and Matic are shit. Get rid cash in this summer — Obeid (@ObeidSoge) March 16, 2019