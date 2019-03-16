Video: ‘De Gea would be proud’ – Sergio Romero pulls off stunning save for Man United in FA Cup clash vs Wolves

Sergio Romero came to the rescue for Man United tonight, as the Red Devils shot-stopper pulled off a stunning save to prevent his side from falling behind against Wolves in the FA Cup.

United are taking on Wolves in the FA Cup this evening, with the winner of the tie set to claim their place in the semi finals of the competition.

De Gea would be proud of that one Romero! pic.twitter.com/LeGeyrTX4y — 'Drawty' (@DrawtyDevil) March 16, 2019

Wolves came very close to opening the scoring in the 2nd half, and they would have done had Romero not pulled of a brilliant save to deny the home side from a corner.

Lighting fast reactions from the Argentine!

A brilliant and typically De Gea like save…from Romero. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) March 16, 2019

Aniother outstanding save from Sergio Romero, this time from Raul Jimenez's header. — Phil McNulty (@philmcnulty) March 16, 2019

No idea how we still have Romero as our no. 2. Would start as no. 1 at 99% of clubs. Unreal save. — Hayles (@Hayles_101) March 16, 2019

Oh my!! Jimenez with a cracking header, but Romero, somehow, tips it onto the crossbar! Stunning save that is. #wwfc — Joe Edwards (@JoeEdwards_Star) March 16, 2019