Video: ‘De Gea would be proud’ – Sergio Romero pulls off stunning save for Man United in FA Cup clash vs Wolves

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Sergio Romero came to the rescue for Man United tonight, as the Red Devils shot-stopper pulled off a stunning save to prevent his side from falling behind against Wolves in the FA Cup.

United are taking on Wolves in the FA Cup this evening, with the winner of the tie set to claim their place in the semi finals of the competition.

Wolves came very close to opening the scoring in the 2nd half, and they would have done had Romero not pulled of a brilliant save to deny the home side from a corner.

Lighting fast reactions from the Argentine!

