Video: Gareth Bale scores with a tidy finish for Real Madrid after great work by Marcelo

Real Madrid CF
Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale has scored in Zinedine Zidane’s second debut as Los Blancos boss, the Welsh wizard produced a lovely finish to extend Madrid’s lead.

In the 76th minute of the clash Marcelo surged forward with the ball and displayed his great attacking talent, this will be a major boost in confidence for the Brazilian as he was out of the team during Santiago Solari’s reign as Madrid boss.

The veteran left-back drew out Celta’s defenders before slipping the ball into Bale and the former Tottenham star looked cool, calm and composed as he fired a lovely right-footed shot into the back of the net.

Two Madrid stars who have been seen as out-of-favour have scored in Zidane’s first game in charge since retuning to the Los Blancos hot-seat, this could be massive for the team.

