Video: Real Madrid stewards TEAR DOWN huge ‘Florentino Resign’ banner during Los Blancos’ 2-0 win vs Celta Vigo

Real Madrid stewards were quick to tear down a massive ‘Florentino Resign’ banner that was held up during Los Blancos’ 2-0 win against Celta Vigo in La Liga today.

The home side cruised to victory thanks to goals from Gareth Bale and Isco, however this wasn’t enough to please some fans, who held up the banner that reportedly reads ‘Florentino Resign’ during the game.

Given that Real have won so many trophies during Perez’s reign, as well as the fact that the club have just reappointed Zinedine Zidane as manager, it’s quite shocking to see fans hold up a banner like, especially during a game.