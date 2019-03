Sergio Aguero proved to be Man City’s savour this evening, as the Argentine scored a last-minute diving header to complete his side’s comeback against Swansea City in the FA Cup.

Having been 2-0 down in the first half, City clawed one goal back through Bernardo Silva, with Aguero then scoring a penalty to draw the scores level.

The Argentine international than scored a fine diving header just minutes from time to complete a remarkable comeback for the away side.

Cometh the hour, cometh the man!