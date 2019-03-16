What Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said when asked about Gareth Bale to Man Utd rumours

Interim Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remained coy when asked about the possibility of Gareth Bale joining this summer.

As noted by the Express, speculation has constantly been rife over the Welshman potentially returning to the Premier League by joining the Red Devils.

SEE MORE: Done deal: Man Utd starlet labelled ‘next Carrick’ by Solskjaer pens new long-term contract

Having been plagued by injuries and inconsistent form in more recent times at the Bernabeu, it has raised question marks over his future at the club despite the success that they’ve enjoyed in recent years.

However, Solskjaer refused to be drawn into the speculation when asked about whether or not Bale could be a summer transfer target, but did insist that Man Utd will look for “quality players”.

“I can’t really comment on Gareth Bale or specific names because they’re property of other clubs,” he said, as quoted by Sky Sports. “But we should look for quality players, definitely, and players who could improve us as a team.

“There’s so many factors you need to think about when you sign players. We’ve got to think about the longevity as well, who’s going to fit in personality-wise.

“So, there’s so many things that we need to think about.”

Another key talking point from his comments is perhaps a hint that he could be involved in the long-term planning at Old Trafford, with a decision set to be made on appointing a permanent manager this summer.

Solskjaer has won 14 of his 18 games in charge of United since replacing Jose Mourinho in December on a temporary basis, which in turn has seen the club get back into the race for a top-four finish in the Premier League while advancing to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup and Champions League.

Time will tell if Bale and Solskjaer work together next season at Man Utd, but for now, Solskjaer wasn’t giving anything away as to whether or not he was even on the club’s shortlist of potential targets.

Given Bale will turn 30 this summer though, perhaps he won’t satisfy the longevity factor cited by the United boss.