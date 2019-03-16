Zinedine Zidane eyeing €60m+ Real Madrid offer for Italian starlet, key condition could scupper move

Real Madrid are reportedly considering a €60m+ bid to prise Nicolo Zaniolo away from Roma after he has emerged as one of the top talents in Europe this season.

The 19-year-old has made a big impression so far this year, scoring five goals and providing two assists in 27 appearances in all competitions.

Having also made a breakthrough at international level with his debut potentially to come later this month, there is little doubt that Zaniolo could have a very bright future ahead of him for club and country.

However, Roma seemingly have a fight on their hands to keep him at the Stadio Olimpico, as Corriere dello Sport claim that Real Madrid are preparing to launch a €60m+ bid for the Italian starlet this summer as Zinedine Zidane’s rebuild looks set to continue.

As noted by the Independent, it has been suggested that the French tactician will have up to £300m to spend this summer as part of the squad overhaul at the Bernabeu. The Spanish giants wasted little time in announcing his first signing, with confirmation this week that Eder Militao will join from Porto at the end of the season.

Now though, it looks as though Zaniolo could be in their sights, with the report adding that Real Madrid have previously sent scouts to watch the teenager in action.

However, there is a crucial factor which could give Roma hope of keeping hold of their prized asset, as it’s suggested by CdS that if they are able to qualify for the Champions League next season, it could strengthen their ability to keep him for another year at least.

The Giallorossi currently sit in fifth place in the Serie A table, three points adrift of fourth spot, and so they have work to do in order to book their seat at Europe’s top table next year.

Given that they’ve had to sell countless key individuals in recent years including the likes of Alisson, Mohamed Salah, Erik Lamela and Radja Nainggolan to balance the books, it will be an ongoing concern over their ability to now keep the next top stars in Claudio Ranieri’s squad.