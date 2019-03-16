Zinedine Zidane gives Real Madrid GREEN LIGHT to seal transfer of ex Barcelona stalwart

Zinedine Zidane has already started eyeing up potential signings for Real Madrid just days after the Frenchman was brought back in for his 2nd spell in charge at the club.

Zidane was re-appointed as Los Blancos manager earlier this week, replacing Santiago Solari, who in turn was brought in to replace former Spain boss Julen Lopetegui earlier in the season.

And despite only being in the job for a matter of days, it seems like Zidane has already started planning out which players he wants the club to buy, with one of them being former Barcelona defender Marc Bartra.

As per Don Balon, Zidane has given Real his approval regarding a move for Barta, with it also being noted that the Frenchman has made the task of bringing in two new centre backs his main priority this summer.

Don Balon’s report also notes that the club have already contacted Bartra regarding a transfer for the Spaniard, news that makes this move seem like one that could easily get over the line in the near future.

Bartra would be a great signing for Real, as the former Blaugrana star has already proven during his time with both Borussia Dortmund and Real Betis that he what it takes to play for a club of Madrid’s stature.

Bartra’s overall defensive ability and eagerness to play out from the back would see him fit in well under Zidane at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Now it just remains to be seen whether Real actually manage to get a deal for the Spanish international over the line or not.