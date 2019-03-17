SHOCK new development as disgraced footballer Adam Johnson nears release from prison

Former Sunderland winger Adam Johnson is reportedly set to be released from prison next Friday in the middle of the night – despite serving only half his sentence.

A report from the Sun claims Johnson will be bundled into a waiting car and is worried about being targeted by ‘nutters’ and ‘vigilantes’ upon being released.

Johnson was arrested back in 2015 for sexual activity with an under-age girl, in what is described by the Sun as ‘grooming’ the minor.

It now seems special preparations are taking place for the former England international’s release, with the prison making special exceptions for handling of high-profile cases.

There are concerns about Johnson’s safety and this is why he won’t be coming out at the usual release time of 6am.