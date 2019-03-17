Manchester United in advanced talks to seal transfer of ideal Paul Pogba partner

Manchester United are reportedly in advanced talks over the transfer of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

The Red Devils are said to be eager to bring in quality midfield players to surround Paul Pogba for next season, and are ahead of other top clubs in the running to snap up Rabiot as he nears becoming a free agent this summer, according to Don Balon.

The piece does stress, however, that nothing is done yet and other leading sides still feel they may be able to hijack the move, though it’s suggested Real Madrid are not prepared to go all out for the France international.

This could be good news for Man Utd in their hunt for a new midfielder, with Rabiot likely to be one of the bargains of the summer after allowing his PSG contract to run down.

Rabiot is currently in trouble with PSG as L’Equipe report the club took action against him for going out partying on the very night they were knocked out of the Champions League by United.

It’s also claimed in that piece that the 23-year-old ‘liked’ Patrice Evra’s celebration video at the Parc des Princes that evening.

All in all, Rabiot looks potentially like being a great fit at Old Trafford!