Champions League star’s agent makes contact with Barcelona regarding potential transfer

Ajax and Argentina star Nicolas Tagliafico’s agent has reportedly made contact with Barcelona in an attempt to see if the club would be keen on signing the defender.

Tagliafico has been in immense form for Ajax this season, with the Argentine’s displays proving to be a key part in the Dutch giants’ Champions League run this term.

The 26-year-old has scored five and assisted five in all competitions for Ajax this year, something that has seen some link the player with a move to one of Europe’s biggest clubs.

And it seems like the defender may be about to get that move if this report from AS is anything to go off.

As per the report, Tagliafico’s agent has made contact with Barcelona to see if the Blaugrana would be interested in signing the Argentina international.

Despite the report also noting that Barca don’t view signing Tagliafico as a priority, the player should definitely be one that the club consider bringing in the near future.

Barca are in dire need of more options at left back, as the club only really have Jordi Alba to choose from in the position at the moment.

Bringing in Tagliafico means that Barca would be able to rest Alba when necessary, something that could prove to be key when their schedule gets congested later on in the season.

However, if AS’ report is anything to go by, it looks like we may have to wait a bit before seeing Tagliafico lining up in a Barcelona shirt…