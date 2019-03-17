Chelsea ready to take massive gamble over Eden Hazard transfer

Chelsea are reportedly ready to take a big gamble by refusing to sell Eden Hazard to Real Madrid this summer and risk losing him on a free transfer in 2020 instead.

The Belgium international is about to be in the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge, with a move to the Bernabeu being talked up in the press for some time now.

The latest from the Daily Express, however, is that Chelsea’s threat of a two-window transfer ban means they may just risk clinging on to Hazard this summer instead.

The Blues will hope this can somehow lead to the 28-year-old signing a new deal, though one imagines he would have done so already if he had any inclination to stay in west London.

It remains to be seen how this could affect Hazard’s form as well, with the player surely unlikely to take too kindly to being denied a move away when he’s refused to commit his future to Chelsea.