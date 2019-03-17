Chelsea braced for record-breaking bid for star on top of Eden Hazard transfer speculation

Chelsea are reportedly facing fresh interest from Bayern Munich in the potential transfer of Callum Hudson-Odoi this summer.

This news comes as the Blues also face repeated stories about Eden Hazard possibly moving to Real Madrid following the return of Zinedine Zidane as manager at the Bernabeu.

However, Chelsea are determined not to lose both players, despite Bayern supposedly preparing a Premier League-record bid for Hudson-Odoi for the summer after missing out on him in January, according to the Sun.

This is far from ideal for Chelsea, who will surely have to be prepared to make the England youth international their first choice in attack instead of chasing a big-money signing to replace Hazard.

The Belgium international will be hard to replace at Stamford Bridge, and it’s not like Chelsea to place so much trust in their academy players.

Still, it seems clear Hudson-Odoi would not be short of big offers from elsewhere, so if CFC want him to stay, that might be what it takes.

The Sun also link Paris Saint-Germain as admirers of the talented 18-year-old, who has shone whenever used by Maurizio Sarri this season – mainly in the Europa League.