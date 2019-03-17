Tottenham set £200m asking price for Real Madrid or Barcelona to complete transfer

Tottenham have reportedly set an eye-watering £200million asking price for Christian Eriksen as the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona hover.

The Denmark international has been one of the best players in the Premier League and it is little surprise to see he could now be lined up for a role at one of Europe’s elite.

However, according to the Daily Star, Spurs are absolutely determined not to let Eriksen go unless they receive huge money for him, command as much as £200m for the 27-year-old despite his precarious contract situation.

The Daily Star claims Tottenham are resigned to the fact that they’ll have to cash in on him now as he has just a year to run on his current deal, but that won’t stop them asking for a huge sum to let him go.

One imagines Real or Barca will try to get that down due to Eriksen potentially being available on a free in a year’s time, but Spurs are known for being tough negotiators.