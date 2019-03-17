Ed Woodward personally contacts £51m-rated star as Man United bid to hijack Arsenal transfer

Manchester United are reportedly entering into the running to beat Arsenal to the transfer of James Rodriguez as his future is plunged into doubt ahead of the summer.

The Colombia international is nearing the end of a two-year loan at Bayern Munich from Real Madrid, but he’s not quite looked at his best for some time now.

A return to the Bernabeu looks unlikely under Zinedine Zidane, while it’s also suggested Rodriguez could be more likely to move to the Premier League next instead of staying at Bayern.

This is according to Don Balon, who state Manchester United have made an approach and promised him other big-name signings in a bid to put together a top squad for next season.

The report names United chief Ed Woodward as having personally made this contact himself, as the Red Devils seem serious about bringing the former Monaco man to Old Trafford.

As noted by Don Balon, Arsenal have also been tracking Rodriguez for months, but United now seem prepared to hijack that move.

It’s previously been claimed by Don Balon that Bayern could sign the player permanently before selling him for around £51million.