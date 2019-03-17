Video: Chelsea transfer target scores free kick GOLAZO to show he could be dream Hazard replacement

Leon Bailey has scored an absolute belter of a free-kick for Bayer Leverkusen today to show what a special talent he is.

The young Jamaican winger has been a big hit in the Bundesliga, attracting links with the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United earlier this season.

Most recently linked with the Blues, Bailey is a similar style of player to a young Eden Hazard, so could be perfect to replace the Belgian as he’s linked with Real Madrid this summer.

For now though, just enjoy this peach of a goal from the immensely gifted 21-year-old.