“Something’s wrong” – Klopp team selection sees these Liverpool fans devise theory on Reds outcast

Liverpool fans all seem pretty convinced Xherdan Shaqiri must have done something to annoy Jurgen Klopp after missing out on the starting XI once again this weekend.

The Reds take on Fulham away in today’s Premier League clash with a chance to return, albeit probably briefly, to the top of the table as Manchester City were in FA Cup action yesterday.

Having beaten Bayern Munich away in midweek, fans may have expected more in the way of changes by Klopp to his line up to take on Fulham, but there’s still no chance for Shaqiri to come in, with Adam Lallana seemingly the preferred option.

Shaqiri shone earlier in the season, even if only as an impact sub most of the time, but has recently been frozen out almost completely by the Liverpool manager.

Fans are a little puzzled as it seems the Switzerland international has plenty to offer, especially in what should be a fairly comfortable game at Craven Cottage this afternoon.

Many seem to have made their minds up now that the player and boss must have had some kind of falling-out, as there’s no other explanation for his continued absence…

