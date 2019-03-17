“Need to be replaced ASAP” – These Liverpool fans lose patience with under-performing duo

Liverpool fans are fed up with the way Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino are playing today as they struggle to make an impact against Fulham.

Sadio Mane’s goal has given the Reds a 1-0 half time lead at Craven Cottage, with the Senegal international once again proving to be Jurgen Klopp’s star performer up front this season.

It’s been quite a dip from Salah and Firmino after the high standards they set themselves last season, particularly from Salah, who last term scored 44 goals in all competitions, winning PFA Player of the Year and the Golden Boot.

The Egypt international has gone really quiet lately, though, and Liverpool fans seem to be really losing patience with their star man.

LFC could really do with Salah and Firmino getting back to their best soon as Mane surely cannot continue to carry the team like this from now until May.

Here’s some half time reaction from a number of disgruntled Reds supporters…

Salah & Firmino need to be replaced ASAP @LFC #FULLIV — Ryan Brewster (@ryankaniu) March 17, 2019

Liverpool look so shaky. Firmino and Salah nowhere near their last season form. They are getting carried by VVD and Mane at the moment. And they are starting Lallana in 2019 all because of a great tackle ?? — Good Old Days (@sports_fanboi) March 17, 2019

Mane's carrying salah — Rob (@robtaylor__) March 17, 2019

Firmino has been soooo sloppy recently — J (@Joshmc_lfc2) March 17, 2019

Firmino Salah and lallana ain’t passing and moving quick enough. Mané only 1 putting the threat — El Biryani ?? (@E82_ACPillay) March 17, 2019

Sadio Mane outshining Mo Salah — #ChasingTheDream? (@SdizoRSA) March 17, 2019

Mane is our saviour. Without him…fuckknows where we would be. Firmino and salah playing like bitches !!!! Fix the fuck up. Bring on milner #lfc — #PrayForNewZealand (@AqibLFC1993) March 17, 2019

Firmino and Salah need to fix up mane been carrying them for the last 2 months — ??? (@FaIse9RoIe) March 17, 2019

Firmino and Salah stink — Sancho (@ShahRahman1712) March 17, 2019