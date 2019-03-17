Lionel Messi eager for Barcelona to seal transfer of in-form Liverpool star

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi reportedly wants to see his club seal the transfer of in-form Liverpool forward Sadio Mane.

The Senegal international is having probably his best season in the Premier League, scoring 19 goals in all competitions so far – just one away from his final tally from last season.

Needless to say, it seems big names have been impressed with him, with Don Balon claiming Messi is a big fan and believes he could be Barca’s new Samuel Eto’o if they were able to snap him up.

However, the piece notes that Barcelona cannot sign any players from Liverpool until 2020, due to an agreement from when the Catalan giants poached Philippe Coutinho from the Reds last season.

This now looks a big mistake by Ernesto Valverde’s side, with Coutinho not at his best in his time at the Nou Camp so far, and with the Brazil international now blocking a potential move for Mane.

The 26-year-old would probably be an upgrade on his old team-mate on current form, but Liverpool perhaps don’t need to worry too much about his future just yet.