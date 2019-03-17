Video: Victor Lindelof loses his cool with foul-mouthed abuse at Wolves staff during Man United defeat

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof for some reason felt the need to hurl some rather foul-mouthed abuse at the Wolves bench in yesterday’s FA Cup defeat.

The Swede clearly learned some good Portuguese during his time at Benfica as he seemed to use some Portuguese swear words, perhaps to address Wolves boss Nuno Santo and others in his backroom team.

Dedicação é aprender o idioma do adversário pra xingar corretamente, só posso aplaudir este rapaz pic.twitter.com/WtrPjaXGoV — Corneta Europa (@cornetaeuropa) March 17, 2019

There is a strong Portuguese contingent at Wolves under Santo, with as many as eight Portuguese players at the club.

We’re not quite sure what Lindelof’s beef with them was, but you can watch the incident above as he rather loses his cool for some reason.

With some added information from United blog Stretty News, it seems this took place while VAR overturned a red card decision on Lindelof.

It’s not obvious from the footage, but there was presumably some kind of debate between the 24-year-old and Wolves staff about the decision, to which he can be seen responding: ‘go f**k yourself, son of a bitch!’ – the best translation from Portuguese that is doing the rounds.