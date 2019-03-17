Menu

Club set aside £75m for Manchester United transfer raid in major worry for Solskjaer

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United could reportedly soon be facing fresh transfer interest in goalkeeper David de Gea from Real Madrid under returning manager Zinedine Zidane.

According to the Daily Mirror, the French tactician is unconvinced by Thibaut Courtois as Los Blancos no.1, having dropped the Belgian for Keylor Navas in his first game back in charge of the club this weekend.

MORE: Manchester United could have edge over Juventus in £63million transfer battle

Courtois has not looked at his best since joining Madrid from Chelsea, and it seems fairly clear De Gea would be an upgrade.

The Spain international’s contract situation at Old Trafford will also make this development a big worry for United, as his deal will expire at the end of next season after a one-year option to extend it was triggered, as noted by the Mirror.

The report states news of Real’s interest will ‘spook’ the Red Devils, as the Spanish giants supposedly set aside around £75million to try to sign De Gea.

More Stories / Latest News

Man Utd fans will have hoped that Courtois’ move to the Bernabeu this season would have ended any De Gea Real Madrid speculation, but it seems that won’t be the case.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could really have done without this as he possibly prepares to become the next full time United manager.

david de gea

David de Gea to Real Madrid transfer rumours are back again

More Stories David de Gea Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Thibaut Courtois Zinedine Zidane