Video: Lionel Messi scores brilliant first-half brace, including free kick golazo for Barcelona vs Real Betis

Lionel Messi is doing his usual Lionel Messi things tonight with some superb football for Barcelona in their La Liga game at Real Betis.

In a decent first half even by his high standards, Messi scored twice, once with an unstoppable free-kick and another from a beautiful assist by Luis Suarez.

The pair really are an irresistible partnership when they play like this, and Betis have just had no answer to Barca’s stylish football.

You can see Messi’s first goal from the free kick in the video clip above, and his second just before half time below: