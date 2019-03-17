Video: Lionel Messi completes hat-trick with sumptuous lob that’s awesome even by his standards

Lionel Messi has made it 4-1 to Barcelona against Real Betis with a beautiful lobbed effort from outside the box that’s just ridiculous even by his incredibly high standards.

Watch the Messi goal video below as he collects a simple pass on the edge of the box before just guiding it over the Betis goalkeeper into the far corner.

It really is sheer perfection from the Argentine, who now has a hat trick tonight in what has been another mesmerising display.

The Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debates will go on for some, but in terms of pure talent, swagger and entertainment value, the little Barca forward is surely the clear winner?