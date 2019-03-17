It’s ON: Manchester United ‘in pole position to beat City & Spurs to £63m transfer’

Manchester United are reportedly the favourites to win the race for the Tanguy Ndombele transfer against the likes of Manchester City, Tottenham and Juventus.

The Red Devils are being talked up as suitors for the £63million-rated Lyon midfield powerhouse, who has had a superb season in Ligue 1 and the Champions League.

Unsurprisingly, a host of top clubs are interested in the France international this summer, but Lyon’s demands mean Juventus and Spurs in particular could be priced out of a move.

That leaves United and City to scrap it out for Ndombele, but a player of his type is arguably a more pressing need for Man Utd right now.

Yesterday’s defeat to Wolves exposed the likes of Nemanja Matic and Ander Herrera, with Ndombele surely set to be an upgrade on the pair.

The 22-year-old will also know Paul Pogba well from the French national team, and the pair seem like a great potential fit in the middle of the park.

It’s also previously been claimed that United have already made contact with Ndombele’s agent over a transfer.