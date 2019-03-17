Menu

‘Sarriball is nonsense’ and ‘Sarri is arrogant’ – These Chelsea fans react to ‘boring’ first-half performance vs Everton

Chelsea FC Everton FC
Posted by

Chelsea’s first-half performance against Everton was very much more of the same – for all the wrong reasons, once again the Blues have failed to make their dominance count.

The Blues did look as though they were playing with more intensity across the pitch than they showed in last weekend’s draw with Wolves, Sarri’s men fashioned several chances but failed to hit the back of the net.

The best chances of the half came in the opening stages of the game, Eden Hazard dazzled Everton’s defence and had a shot parried away by Jordan Pickford and had one chance rattle off the post.

Forward Gonzalo Higuain also had a chance cleared off the line in the opening ten minutes.

Pedro was lively for the Blues in the latter stages of the first-half, after a magnificent solo run the Spaniard’s shot rolled past the post, just minutes later Pedro had the ball in the back of the net but the goal was ruled out for offside.

Take a look at the stats from the first-half:

Chelsea will be hoping to create the same amount of chances in the second-half, but they really need to be extra clinical in order to avoid today’s clash ending up like last week’s against Wolves.

On too many occasions this season Chelsea have been made to rue their missed chances and wasted possession.

Check out some reaction below:

The Blues have a massive second-half ahead of them.

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories Maurizio Sarri