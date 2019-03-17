Bid prepared: Tottenham in pole position to beat Manchester United to £50m transfer

Tottenham reportedly look in a very strong position now to seal the transfer of Fulham winger Ryan Sessegnon ahead of Manchester United.

According to the Daily Mirror, the highly-rated 18-year-old is stalling on signing a new contract at Craven Cottage and is keen on a transfer that would keep him in London.

The report also states Spurs are lining up a bid of around £50million for Sessegnon, in what looks an exciting potential move – and now a very realistic one.

Man Utd will no doubt be disappointed by this, with the Red Devils looking in need of an exciting young player to provide them with more width, pace and skill in attack.

Sessegnon can also operate as a left-back, so could have been strong cover for Luke Shaw in that area of the pitch.

Still, Tottenham also looks a good move for the teenager, with Mauricio Pochettino proving a top coach for developing young players, having built his side around a lot of talented young English players.

Sessegnon could well see the move to north London as the ideal stepping stone for him before a bigger move later on, with the Mirror also mentioning Paris Saint-Germain as being among his admirers.