Former Liverpool forward Ryan Babel gave the title-chasing Reds a massive shock this afternoon when he capitalised on a mixup between Alisson and Virgil van Dijk to score for Fulham.

In the 74th minute of the clash, Virgil van Dijk showed that nobody is perfect when his lapse in concentration led to Fulham scoring.

Van Dijk misjudged the bounce on the ball after substitute James Milner terribly sliced the ball back to his own goal.

Van Dijk headed the ball back towards goal, but his mistimed header was latched onto by his international teammate and former Liverpool attacker Ryan Babel after a mixup between himself and goalkeeper Alisson.

Babel knocked the ball past Alisson and tapped the ball into the back of the net.

Check out Babel’s goal below:

Babel could make it as a fortune teller once he hangs up his boots, the star shocked Premier League fans when he revealed that he’d expose Van Dijk’s weakness in this game:

Virgil van Dijk has a weakness – but only I know what it is, Ryan Babel tells @allyrudd_times https://t.co/puEPZQhPbw — Times Sport (@TimesSport) March 15, 2019

Liverpool will move into the Premier League’s top spot if they can hold on to a win today.