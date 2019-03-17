Menu

Arsenal ready to try risky swap transfer for £40m star who ticks all the boxes for Unai Emery

Arsenal are reportedly ready to make Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka a top transfer target this summer.

The 21-year-old has been superb for Palace, looking one of the most exciting young talents in the Premier League this season and ready for a step up to a bigger club.

Arsenal could perhaps do with another option at right-back after Hector Bellerin’s long-term injury, with Wan-Bissaka also arguably an upgrade on the Spaniard anyway.

However, fans may not be entirely convinced by Arsenal’s apparent willingness to use either Reiss Nelson or in-form star Ainsley Maitland-Niles as bait in any deal for the £40million-rated Eagles defender, as reported by the Sun.

While the England Under-21 international undoubtedly looks a great prospect for the future, both Nelson and Maitland-Niles are also top talents who could make it big at the Emirates Stadium after coming through Arsenal’s academy.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is a top transfer target for Arsenal

It would seem harsh not to have any kind of role for Maitland-Niles after his fine recent displays covering for the injured Bellerin, while Nelson has shown promise on loan at Hoffenheim this season and seems worthy of a place in Unai Emery’s first-team.

Still, the Sun suggests Wan-Bissaka ticks all the boxes stylistically for Emery, who is known to be very particular about the kinds of players he wants in his system.

