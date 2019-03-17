Arsenal ready to try risky swap transfer for £40m star who ticks all the boxes for Unai Emery

Arsenal are reportedly ready to make Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka a top transfer target this summer.

The 21-year-old has been superb for Palace, looking one of the most exciting young talents in the Premier League this season and ready for a step up to a bigger club.

Arsenal could perhaps do with another option at right-back after Hector Bellerin’s long-term injury, with Wan-Bissaka also arguably an upgrade on the Spaniard anyway.

However, fans may not be entirely convinced by Arsenal’s apparent willingness to use either Reiss Nelson or in-form star Ainsley Maitland-Niles as bait in any deal for the £40million-rated Eagles defender, as reported by the Sun.

While the England Under-21 international undoubtedly looks a great prospect for the future, both Nelson and Maitland-Niles are also top talents who could make it big at the Emirates Stadium after coming through Arsenal’s academy.

It would seem harsh not to have any kind of role for Maitland-Niles after his fine recent displays covering for the injured Bellerin, while Nelson has shown promise on loan at Hoffenheim this season and seems worthy of a place in Unai Emery’s first-team.

Still, the Sun suggests Wan-Bissaka ticks all the boxes stylistically for Emery, who is known to be very particular about the kinds of players he wants in his system.